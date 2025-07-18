Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: We've Tried to Defund NPR Since Reagan

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax she supports legislation passed in the House and Senate that cuts funding from public broadcasting companies NPR and PBS.

Both houses of congress approved President Donald Trump's request to claw back $9 billion in funding for public broadcasting and foreign aid early Friday. The package cancels about $1.1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

"For years, I've had legislation that would cut some of the spending for public broadcast," Blackburn told "National Report." "Ronald Reagan tried to defund NPR. That's how long Republicans have worked on this. And we finally got it done under President Trump."

The cancellation of $1.1 billion for the CPB represents the full amount it is due to receive during the next two budget years.

Blackburn pointed out both NPR and PBS are nonprofits that bring in donations.

"They sell sponsorships," Blackburn said. "If the community wants them, the community will support them. We do not need to be using taxpayer dollars to fund these outlets."

This is the first time in decades that a president has successfully submitted a rescissions request to Congress. The White House argued the public media system is politically biased and an unnecessary expense.

Congress also voted to cut $8 billion for a variety of foreign aid programs, many designed to help countries where drought, disease, and political unrest endure.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

