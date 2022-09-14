×
Tags: marsha blackburn | newsmax tv | crime

Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Bill Introduced to Tackle Crime

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Wednesday, 14 September 2022 01:03 PM EDT

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Wednesday that she and Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., introduced a bill to address "the increase in crime in our nation’s cities."

Blackburn told "National Report": "We have been watching the crime issue as it has exploded. When you look at the increase in crime in our nation's cities over the past year. And, of course, Memphis has seen a rise in this crime.

"And so, Sen. Hagerty and I have worked together; we have worked with the leadership team in Memphis. We are bringing attention to the issue.

"We have legislation that we will roll out today. We have a letter that is going to the president ... of things they could do today to really address this issue of crime in our nation and help to make these communities safe."

Blackburn added: "When I am in Tennessee, people talk about inflation, the open border, drugs in the street, crime, and parental rights. And those are truly the top issues and people will say, Look, this push by the Democrats to defund the police, to say we have to be compassionate with criminals, reminds them that there is not a push to fully fund and give the resources police need to do their job.

"As I talk to citizens, they are saying it is time for us to get crime under control and give law enforcement what they need to do their job."







