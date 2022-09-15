Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Biden Should Provide 'More Resources' to Police

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday that the Biden administration should provide "substantially more resources" to law enforcement, such as "a grant program" for local police from the Department of Justice.

Blackburn said on "Wake Up America" that "we haven't heard anything" from the Biden administration about the letter she and Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., sent to President Joe Biden, calling on his administration to provide "substantially more resources" for law enforcement.

Said Blackburn: "Joe Biden has time to have a party at the White House. He has time to go drive cars in Detroit, but he doesn't have time to work on the issue of crime, which is plaguing our cities.

"And we've talked about Memphis so much and the issues that are there, and Sen. Hagerty and I decided if the White House wasn't going to weigh in, we were going to say, 'Here are things you could do right now,' and to our colleagues in Congress to say, 'Here is legislation that you can support and things that we can change for the future because you need a near-term and a long-term solution to address the crime issues in these cities.'"

Blackburn added that the Justice Department "needs a grant program to help these local law enforcement entities get more law enforcement personnel on the ground.

"You also need to make certain that you have proper training … you also need to make certain that when you have resources that are available to local law enforcement."