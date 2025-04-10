Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: House Support Welcomed on Budget Bill

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday that it was "imperative that the House join with" the Senate and pass the budget resolution that was under consideration in the lower chamber of Congress.

Blackburn got her wish.

House Republicans on Thursday narrowly approved their budget framework, a political turnaround after Speaker Mike Johnson worked into the night to satisfy GOP holdouts who had refused to advance trillions of dollars in tax breaks without deeper spending cuts.

"I believe we have the votes," said Johnson, R-La. "We'll take the next big step."

House Republican leaders on Wednesday evening had cancelled a vote on the budget resolution that previously passed in the Senate due to pressure from fiscal hawks in the GOP who opposed the measure.

Blackburn, appearing on "Wake Up America," argued that the bill "is setting the floor for cuts" and added that the Senate wants "to cut probably more than the House does and we're also setting a ceiling for what you can spend … this unlocks the process to reconciliation."

Blackburn went on to note that the Senate has "certain instructions" that it must follow when writing legislation and that House legislators "need to accept those instructions that we have to have so we can all move forward writing our reconciliation bill that will embody cuts, yes."

She added: "Reconciliation is where we're going to get to making the tax cuts permanent, so it is imperative that the House join with us [and] allow the Senate instructions."

Blackburn added that the bill "also will embody a permanence on the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act and allow us to pass President Donald Trump's agenda, securing our southern and northern borders, building our military, addressing crime in our streets and restoring our standing in the world."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.