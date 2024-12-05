Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: DOGE 'Will Be Successful'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy's new agency aimed at reducing government spending "will be successful."

Blackburn met with Musk and Ramaswamy on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to discuss their plans for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk and Ramaswamy have previously said that their department could cut as much as $2 trillion from the federal budget.

"They're bringing so much attention to an issue the American people fully recognize," Blackburn said "Newsline."

She noted that "Vivek was just on my podcast, 'Unmuted with Marsha,' and we had a great discussion about this. And I have filed what is known as the DOGE Act. And the DOGE Act will freeze federal hiring and federal salaries until we can get these provisions in place to rightsize the federal government."

Blackburn added: "This is something that needs to happen [on] day one so that on the way out, the Biden administration is not piling on a lot of salaries and new hires, and we are able to begin cutting into that base of the federal government to make certain that we're reducing the number of employees and the number of expense that is there."

She added, "All the Republicans in the U.S. Senate are working on this," and noted that "it's becoming a bipartisan issue. We're so pleased to see citizens and corporate executives and individuals that are concerned about the health of this country for future generations to step up and to submit their recommendations of where savings can be achieved."