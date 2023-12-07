Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Americans Want Trump on Issues

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday that the American people are looking past the Republican presidential debates and "pushing" for GOP front-runner Donald Trump to tackle the top issues that are plaguing this country.

At the top of the list is the "porous" southern border, Blackburn said on "National Report."

"The American people are out here pushing for President Donald Trump, I can tell you that," Blackburn said. "And the No. 1 issue is that porous, open southern border. The No. 2 issue is what is happening with inflation and the cost of living. No. 3 crime in the streets and concern over what is happening with Israel and all of these pro-Hamas protests that are taking place across our country."

Blackburn didn't address the fourth GOP debate that took place Wednesday night, talking instead about the one candidate whose policies Americans already know from his first term in the White House.

"But when it comes to the issues, people are looking for Donald Trump to take action on when he becomes president of the United States," Blackburn said. "Item No. 1, secure that border, stop these known terrorists from coming into our country. Stop these people of interest from countries of interest from coming into our country. It is time to put that … border wall in place. Give our border patrol the technology and the manpower they need and to secure this nation."

FBI Director Christopher Wray told a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday that the terror threat in the U.S. is at a "whole other level" since Hamas' attack on Israel beginning Oct. 7.

"It is frightening when you hear the FBI director talk about seeing blinking red lights everywhere he looks when it comes to terrorism that could be here on our soil," Blackburn said.

However, Blackburn wasn't impressed with Wray's response to her line of questioning about the investigation into the late Jeffrey Epstein's "wide-ranging sex trafficking ring."

Blackburn has been pursuing Epstein's travel logs to identify any cohorts who benefited at the expense of minor girls, and she pressed Wray about that Tuesday.

"We need to know how far-reaching this is, who all was involved with him," Blackburn said. "Those flight logs will give us some insight into that. I thought the FBI director was a little bit too flippant about this, about why they did not follow the leads in the information from the survivors."

