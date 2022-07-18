Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Manchin Right to Block Biden's Spending

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., is correct for blocking a push by the Biden administration and Democrats for another trillion-dollar spending bill that will make inflation even worse, Sen. Marsha Blackburn said on Newsmax on Monday.

"We know that it is not a good idea," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We know that this is going to continue to drive up inflation. So many people that I talk with say '9.1% inflation? They're not looking at the things we spend our money on.'"

Blackburn's comments come after Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Sunday criticized Manchin after Manchin's announcement that he would not back Biden's newest legislation package that focuses on climate change and higher taxes.

"Bernie wants the government, the federal government, to have control of your life 24-7, 365 [days a year], and that is his goal," Blackburn said. "This is the guy who honeymooned in Russia. This is a guy who liked a socialistic approach to things. Joe Manchin is representing his state. He's representing West Virginia. They do not want to see more taxes. They don't want to see a climate tax. They want to make certain that they keep the tax cuts from the Trump era."

She added that when she talks to friends who are Democrats, they say they voted for President Joe Biden because they thought he was a moderate, and that they didn't vote for Sanders on purpose.

"But they feel like what the Democrats have done is to go total woke, total Bernie," said Blackburn. "They are for freedom, free people, free market, and they know Bernie Sanders is for big government and taking away those individual freedoms."

Meanwhile, inflation is going to grow, and food prices and shortages "are going to continue to increase and will most likely be worse next year," said Blackburn.

"Our farmers are not putting crops in the ground because they can't afford the fertilizer, the pesticides, the agricultural chemicals, and the diesel to run their tractors in order to get that crop in the ground," she added.

But Biden "just cannot spend enough money," Blackburn said. "He spent $4 trillion on COVID, and he's warning to add another trillion to it. Every economist around says the spending needs to stop because it along with energy are the primary drivers of inflation."

