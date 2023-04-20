Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Biden 'Compromised'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax it appears President Joe Biden is "compromised" in his dealings with China because of his family's business interests.

Blackburn made her comments in a Thursday interview on "Wake Up America."

"We have economic warfare going on by the Chinese Communist Party against us," she said. "Look at what is happening. Our trade imbalance last year nearly a trillion dollars. When you look at the fact that they had a banner year with the U.S. in 2022. ... Now, what do they do with all of those profits? They buy our debt. They're the second largest holder of U.S. debt.

"They also spend that money to increase their military forces. They are now putting 7% of their GDP into building their military. They are using that against Taiwan. They're using it against island nations – the Philippines. And they're floating spy balloons that sashay across our country. And the Biden administration does zero. They don't respond.

"[The Biden White House] does not take it seriously. It appears that we have a president who is compromised because of his family's dealings with China. And, of course, we all know that every company in China is owned, in large part, by the Chinese Communist Party. They have a presence in these companies and they direct the activity of many of these companies."

Blackburn was asked how concerned she is about China not only buying up U.S. farmland, but purchasing land near some of the largest military bases in the U.S.

Said Blackburn: "Well, as you know, I had an amendment to the Defense Authorization Act to prohibit that. Every Republican voted for it. Every Democrat voted against it. I'm very concerned about this. When I talk to Tennessee farmers, they are very concerned about this. Because not only is it a national security issue with proximity to much of our critical infrastructure, it is also a food security issue."