Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Jake Sullivan Should Step Aside After Durham Filing

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Thursday, 17 February 2022 03:03 PM

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who played a key role in Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, should "step aside" until it's known what role he had in pushing the Russian collusion narrative against then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, Sen. Marsha Blackburn said on Newsmax Thursday. 

"We need to know what he knew," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "We need to know who he was working with. He's the one that broke the news with his tweet, so until we get to the bottom of this, until it's clarified, Jake Sullivan should step aside until we know what his participation was."

Her call comes after the findings in a court filing from special counsel John Durham, the prosecutor hired by former Attorney General William Barr to investigate the origins of the Russia probe.

The filings, in a conflict of interest argument against campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, who has been charged with lying to the FBI, point to evidence that Clinton's campaign was behind actions taken to allegedly spy on Trump's communications in his New York City home and apartment and again in the White  House, according to Trump and other Republicans. 

Clinton, however, has decried the claims as a false narrative. 

"Hillary Clinton has made a career of triangulation," said Blackburn. "That is what she and Bill Clinton did while they were in the White House. They have always said everything was somebody else's fault. They feel like there are two tiers of justice, one for them and the elites and one different one for everybody else." 

Durham's investigation, though, is "probably zeroing in on Clinton's participation," said Blackburn.

Former FBI Director James Comey "covered her tracks when she was running for office," said Blackburn, adding that the investigation will require everyone involved and "who was responsible for getting this information to the FBI, to the CIA, and to the press who continue to spin this narrative for them for a four-year period of time."

Thursday, 17 February 2022 03:03 PM
