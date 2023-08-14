Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Weiss May Be 'Collaborator' With Biden

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Monday that David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney for Delaware and newly appointed special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, may be a "collaborator" with the Biden administration.

"Early on, I had said they needed to have a special counsel to investigate Biden, Inc.," Blackburn said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Let's figure out what is going on there. But what you have to do is look at the fact that David Weiss is a collaborator. He is not an independent counsel."

"This is the guy that cooked up the sweetheart deal for Hunter Biden, and now they're going to put him [in that position]?" she continued. "He already has an opinion on this. And so you have to say, Why is he being named as special counsel when he has already done a sweetheart deal?"

Blackburn said that the American people see Weiss' appointment as special counsel as a veiled attempt to possibly alter the outcome of the Hunter Biden case in favor of the first son.

"As I was at a Reagan Day dinner in Tennessee on Friday night, there are so many people that came up to me and said, 'Hey, wait a minute. You need an independent special counsel. You don't need someone who has cooked up this deal to come in and cook up another deal,'" the Tennessee Republican said.

Both senators for a state must approve the appointment of U.S. attorneys for their state. Blackburn said that fact is "very important" to keep in mind in a blue state like Delaware, where Trump-appointed Weiss serves as the U.S. attorney.

"It is very important to remember and to know that he [Weiss] is not someone who is coming to this without an opinion," she said. "He has already looked at this. He cooked up that sweetheart deal. He is a collaborator with DOJ [Department of Justice] and maybe even the Biden administration."

Discussing a potential impeachment of President Joe Biden, Blackburn said the House should begin an inquiry because it will give the chamber access to information that a special counsel could try to withhold.

"I think it's important that the House begin their impeachment proceedings because that gives them subpoena power, and it will disallow what they're trying to do with saying, Oh, we've got a special counsel. We're going to push everything over there, and we can't give you information," she said. "So this is why it's important for the House to move forward with that impeachment proceedings — so they can subpoena information."

