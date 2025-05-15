Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Focused on Passing Trump Agenda

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday that she's focused on getting President Donald Trump's signature legislation package "across the finish line" because "that is what the American people voted for."

Blackburn appeared on "Wake Up America" as House Republicans get closer to producing their reconciliation bill for 2026 fiscal year spending. The chamber's Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday signed off on the GOP tax breaks part of the package.

After its passed in the House, the legislation will move to the Senate, where Blackburn and her colleagues are certain to propose adjustments.

"I stand for getting President Trump's agenda across the finish line. That is what the American people voted for on Nov. 5," Blackburn told co-hosts Sharla McBride and Marc Lotter. "They want to see change. They want us to get spending under control and to be good stewards of their tax dollars.

"And I want to see more cutting. I want to see reductions in spending. It's appropriate that we go back to a pre-COVID spending level, and to make certain that we're reducing this out of control, wasteful spending. In the Senate, I think we can get there. I'm looking forward to the House finishing their product and sending it across to those of us in the Senate."

Blackburn was asked about a comment by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., that the House's "big, beautiful bill, I think that's the Titanic."

"He and I are both members of the steering committee, which is conservatives in the Senate, and he and I are both members of Finance. And of course, there is a way for us to do this, and it's a way for us to look at programs working out waste, fraud, and abuse," Blackburn said.

"You actually strengthen Medicaid when you root out the waste, fraud, and abuse, when you make certain that it's targeted to the individuals that deserve those benefits. You strengthen and bolster Medicare and Social Security when you get rid of things like improper payments and when you get fraudsters out of these programs."

Blackburn also suggested that Congress could divide the House's "one, big, beautiful bill" into several pieces of legislation.

"We've got this big, beautiful bill. We could do another big, beautiful bill in the fall for even more savings. We could do a third big, beautiful bill next year this time, and even triple up on President Trump's savings," she said.

"Regardless of how long it takes, how many bills it takes, the goal is to honor the American people and their desire to see change in how the United States of America manages their tax dollars."

Whatever legislation is agreed upon, full GOP support likely will be required to pass the Senate.

"Every day we're working, we're resolving issues. And what we're doing is talking with our colleagues," Blackburn said. "I'm a member of the whip team. I'm a deputy whip. And so of course we're having conversations.

"We're finding out what is important to people, and we're making certain that the American people know we are not cutting Medicaid. We are not cutting Medicare or Social Security. People have paid into those programs, and they deserve to get every penny back that they have placed into Medicare and Social Security all of their working lives."

