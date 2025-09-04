Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: People Cheering Trump's Crime Crackdown, Hope Their City Is Next

Sen. Marsha Blackburn told Newsmax that people across the country are cheering President Donald Trump's crime crackdown in Washington, D.C., and wondering when he might do the same for their cities.

"One thing that President Trump has done by focusing on crime here in D.C. is to give voice to so many people who have faced crime, whether it is muggings, rape, knowing that people have had cars jacked, knowing that there have been smash and grabs in stores when they were in those stores shopping," the Tennessee Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" Thursday. "It's really quite amazing to me, the number of people that have stepped up to say, let me tell you what happened to me or to my friend or someone that they know.

"People have applauded the president bringing an emphasis to this and we know now even the mayor of D.C. and some of the city council are saying bringing the National Guard in was the right thing to do because it helped to reduce crime and it also allowed the police force to branch out and do more work in apprehending these criminals," she said.

"Now they're beginning to talk about other cities, and you see people in other areas that are saying he did it in D.C., hopefully he will bring reinforcements to help our law enforcement force and get crime under control in their neighborhoods."

In August, Blackburn entered the 2026 Tennessee governor's race, and she told Newsmax that, if elected, she would "support our law enforcement and support having the resources that are necessary" to clamp down on crime in Memphis.

"At present, we already have the FBI doing a surge in Memphis, and this is a very good thing for Memphis, apprehending hundreds of these gang leaders and people that are carrying out smash and grabs and drive-by shootings," she said. "We have a U.S. attorney there now, acting Attorney Joe Murphy, who's actually prosecuting these crimes. It is important for people to know that their senator — Sen. [Bill] Hagerty and me — and that their governor, Gov. Bill Lee, are in support of helping to make these communities safe.

"I was talking to a state elected official yesterday in an area close to Memphis, and his comment to me was, we need more of an emphasis because the crime doesn't just stay in Memphis — it spreads to surrounding areas," Blackburn added. "So, they're so appreciative of the surge and I'm grateful to [FBI] Director Kash Patel, to AG [Pam] Bondi and to President Donald Trump for sending resources to Memphis and Shelby County."

