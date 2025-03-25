Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: 'Disappointing' That Dems Call for Tesla Violence

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax it's "very disappointing" to see her Democrat colleagues "stand up and call for actions" against the Tesla brand.

Blackburn referenced the recent spate of violent actions at some Tesla dealerships.

"It is inappropriate," Blackburn said Tuesday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The American people are tired of actions like this, and, bear in mind, one of the things that many voters mentioned when they went to the polls in November 2024 and voted for President Donald Trump, was they were tired of two tiers of justice.

"They were tired of government being weaponized against political opponents and what they wanted to see was equal access, equal treatment.

"So now, when you see this type of violence, people are saying something needs to be done about this. This needs to be stopped. It's one thing to say don't buy a certain product or don't support a certain organization or a certain position, but it's another thing to execute and carry out political violence and destruction."

In the midst of the Democrats' #TeslaTakedown campaign, the Tennessee senator said it's important that "we stand up and support Tesla, Tesla drivers and owners, and also make certain that people know we stand against this type of political violence."

"When you are seeing this take place, it is so upsetting to so many people," Blackburn said. "Bear in mind, your Tesla protesters, as they are, are doing this because they are upset with Elon Musk, who is leading the DOGE effort in the U.S. House and Senate and White House, the executive branch, and we are making those cuts that they want to see made across every agency and saving the taxpayer money.

"People are tired of a wasteful, out-of-control government with out-of-control spending, and they want this to be reined in," she said. "That is what we are doing and Elon Musk is a big effort of that. And think of it this way: People that are protesting him are protesting saving your taxpayer dollars and providing good stewardship of those dollars."

Blackburn also commented on the proposed impeachment of judges who are hamstringing President Donald Trump's agenda, saying it's "going to be very difficult" to remove them from the bench.

"This is why it is so vitally important that the Senate Judiciary Committee confirm constitutional constructionist judges who believe in the rule of law and who are going to exercise the rule of law and then be able to hold them to account," she said. "We will see some action at Senate Judiciary through legislation that Sen. [Chuck] Grassley [R-Iowa] has that will focus on constraining judges to doing orders that deal with their district, but they do not have the ability to take that order ... and apply that nationwide."

