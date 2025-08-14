Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Dems Upset About Natl Guard in D.C. Are 'Disgraceful'

Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn told Newsmax that Democrats who complain about the deployment of National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., are "disgraceful."

Blackburn told "Newsline" on Thursday that President Donald Trump got it right when he decided to rely on guard troops to help secure the nation's capital. She said the complaints from Democrats are "disgraceful and it's disrespectful."

She said guard troops will help bring a greater level of security to the Capitol area. "These are people who volunteer to protect us. They show up. They do their job."

Blackburn said no one can dispute the fact that crime is rampant in D.C. "Everyone knows D.C. has a violent crime problem," she said, "and they are there to help make the city safe."

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, urged residents to elect Democrats to fight back against Trump's "authoritarian push." She told community leaders in a Tuesday virtual meeting that "this is a time where (the) community needs to jump in, and we all need to do what we can in our space, in our lane, to protect our city, and to protect our autonomy."

Blackburn said the mayor and most Democrats got it all wrong. "So the way the Democrats are all about defund, disrespect, disregard law enforcement and our nation's military, people have had it," Blackburn said.

She said that is why Trump won the presidential election. "And this is one of the things that they went to the polls for last November. And why they elected President Trump," Blackburn said. "Respect law and order. Abide by the law. Enforce the law. And make certain that we are funding law enforcement and rebuilding our military."

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has said he would send National Guard troops from his state to D.C. to assist if called upon. Blackburn said she would do the same.

