Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Democrats in 'Lose-Lose' Position

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax that spending bill negotiations in Congress make it clear that "Democrats are in a lose-lose position."

"They have made this position for themselves," Blackburn told "Newsline." "They could have been working with us. We wanted to do appropriations bills last year. [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer said, 'Absolutely not.'"

Blackburn said it appears there are now enough Democrat votes in the Senate to get the short-term spending bill approved. But the issue is far from over, she said.

"The Democrats want to spend more of your money," she said. "And it just shows you that they never get enough. They have an endless appetite for the taxpayer money and spending it the way they want to spend it."

Blackburn said the Trump administration is curbing out-of-control spending.

"And now with DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), with Republican control of the House, the Senate, and the White House, with tax permanence being on the table, with spending cuts being executed every day, they are just about to lose their mind," she said.

