Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Schumer to Table Mayorkas Trial

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., pressed for action in Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' impeachment trial while voicing concerns over Senate Democrats' attempt to obstruct the process during an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday.

"We in the Senate did want [the House of Representatives] to send it to us on Monday, and not on Wednesday, where we would only have Thursday to deal with this. We need a week. We need to be able to lay out what Mayorkas has done," Blackburn said on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

Blackburn emphasized the importance of a trial to the American people, stating, "The American people need to see a trial and impeachment trial of Secretary Mayorkas because he is the one who has done Joe Biden's bidding to leave this border wide open."

Blackburn anticipates that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will move to dismiss or table the articles.

"It is a constitutional duty. It is an Article One mandate to the Senate. When the House exercises an impeachment, then the Senate follows suit with the trial. And we are required to do that to do our constitutional duty."

"We know that Chuck Schumer is going to try to do something that has never been done, not in our nation's history, but he is going to try to table the articles of impeachment once they arrive in the [Senate], and of course, we've got objections to that. We want to voice those objections," she added.

She criticized Schumer's motivations, alleging political maneuvering.

"He doesn't want [Sen. Jacky] Rosen in Nevada, [Sen. Jon] Tester in Montana, or [Sen. Sherrod] Brown in Ohio to take a vote on this because the open border is the number one issue with the American people."

Blackburn accused Schumer of avoiding accountability for Democrats and their positions on immigration policies.

"He doesn't want them to have to say they voted. They've already voted. They voted, you know, to allow the border to stay open."

She continued, "They have voted in support of Joe Biden and his open border agenda. They have voted in support of money and benefits that will go to these illegal aliens coming in the country. They have voted against deporting criminal illegal aliens criminals. They voted against that. I mean, they are on the record on these votes, but he doesn't want to expose everything that Mayorkas has done."

