Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Biden-Harris Enabled China's Aggression

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax Wednesday that the Biden-Harris administration enabled China's aggressive global ambitions, arguing that the U.S. must take immediate steps to counter the rising threat from Beijing.

Blackburn accused the Biden-Harris administration of allowing China to become increasingly aggressive on the global stage during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show." She outlined a series of steps she said the U.S. must take to halt China's rise as a military threat.

"There are a couple of things that we can do," Blackburn said that "No. 1, we need to make certain that the sanctions [Former President Donald] Trump had on China are put back in place."

"China has got to meet the quotas they entered into an agreement with President Trump. When we talked about trade and tariffs, exports, and the imbalance, and our ag products, they are not making good on that," she said.

"We need to make certain we protect our critical supply chain and repatriate manufacturing that is there," Blackburn added.

"We have got to make certain that we end all Confucius Institutes and Confucius classrooms," she said, referring to Chinese government-funded programs accused of spreading propaganda.

"We need to be smart about this soft propaganda war that China has been carrying out," she said.

Blackburn also warned about China's long-term ambitions, saying the Chinese Communist Party aims for global dominance by 2050, which would require weakening the United States.

"You give China an inch; they take a mile," Blackburn said.

She highlighted China's recent aggressive actions in the Indo-Pacific region, including its continued pressure on Taiwan, the Philippines, and other South China Sea nations.

"This is an area where we need to say, Stop. And we need to put some action behind that," she said.

