Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Police Funding Bill Will Gain 'Bipartisan Support'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Monday that her legislation to increase funding for law enforcement will likely garner "bipartisan support" in Congress.

Blackburn told "American Agenda" that the Restoring Law and Order Act's "goal is to make certain that local law enforcement has the tools and the funding that they need to fight crime on the streets."

She added: "One of the things we have seen is that this open border is increasing drug crimes and human trafficking, sex trafficking crimes.

"Local law enforcement is on the front line because every town is a border town, every state a border state. Likewise, we have seen the rise of gangs and then crime in the streets, carjackings, break-ins, shootings, and making certain that felons in possession of guns are going to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

"Making certain that communities have the ability to reposition some of this COVID money they've not been able to spend and put that to work to pay law enforcement more, to hire more officers, to make certain that you have enough people to keep the streets safe, to keep our communities safe, and to respond to crimes when they're happening."

Blackburn predicted that the bill will garner "bipartisan support."

"I think this is something that is we get to the end of the year, and we look toward how we're going to fund the government," she said. "This is the kind of bill that makes sense. These communities have money that is left from COVID, they're trying to figure out how they're going to spend that money. This is something that would say, For the good of the community, spend it here."