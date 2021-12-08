Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Biden's 'Wrong' Foreign Policy a Concern With Ukraine

President Joe Biden has a "history of getting foreign policy wrong," and that could also happen with Ukraine, where tensions remain high after the discussion he had with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Sen. Marsha Blackburn said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"Joe Biden has gotten the southern border wrong," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "[He] got Afghanistan wrong. He has a history of getting foreign policy wrong and making the wrong decisions or giving the wrong advice."

Biden spoke with Putin for two hours Tuesday, but Blackburn said that their conversation seemed to be about economic sanctions, should Russia invade Ukraine.

Both Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping see Biden as a "very weak leader," said Blackburn.

She added that when former President Barack Obama was in office and Biden was his vice president, they responded to Russia's aggression on the Crimean Peninsula by sending Ukraine blankets and ready-to-eat meals, rather than weapons.

"Donald Trump comes along, and he sends them armor and artillery," said Blackburn. "It is important for Ukraine to be able to protect itself. I have no doubt that our military advisers and our intel sources are advising this White House that they need to say if you take a step, then there will be retaliation. We will help Ukraine."

Meanwhile, the senator said that Xi and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are "probably all laughing" at Biden after his conference with Putin.

"It is important that our allies know they are our allies and that our adversaries fear us," said Blackburn. "The precarious position in which we find ourselves is that our allies do not know that we are going to stand with them, and this is important to note because it is imperative that we be there, that they know they can depend on us and whatever manner is appropriate at that time."

But after the withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. allies can no longer be sure of support.

"Then they see Biden giving in to the Communist Chinese, acting like [they] have already won, and it causes great hesitation among freedom-loving nations."

Blackburn also discussed Wednesday's hearing on Capitol Hill, where Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri will testify before a Senate panel about the steps the company is taking to secure the safety of the site's younger users.

"What we need to get from Instagram is that they understand we are going to push forward with online privacy data security, children's privacy, and Section 230 reforms," said Blackburn. "The half measures that they have offered are not enough. We want Instagram to be aware of the harm that they are causing to this nation's children. The expectation is that they are going to work with us to make certain that the online marketplace is safe and secure and the children are protected from predators, from pedophiles, from self-harm, and from adverse content that drives some of these issues."

