Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Apple News Freezes Out Conservatives

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Apple News is sidelining conservative voices and vowed that the censorship "has got to stop."

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Blackburn said she is leading the charge against what she described as Big Tech bias at President Donald Trump's direction.

She pointed to a letter she sent to Apple CEO Tim Cook after data showed a glaring imbalance in Apple News' featured content.

"So, saying, 'Hey, Tim Cook, in January, 400 articles that went up — zero from right-leaning, center-right, or conservative groups,'" Blackburn said. "Zero — 400 to 0. There is something wrong with this."

Blackburn stressed that Apple News comes preloaded on iPhones used by approximately 150 million Americans, giving the tech giant enormous influence over what news consumers see first.

"And what we have seen with Apple News ... is they are biased against conservatives, and the censorship against conservatives has got to stop," she told Newsmax.

Blackburn cited findings from the Media Research Center and AllSides that she said showed a consistent left-leaning tilt in story selection.

She said Americans deserve transparency about how stories are chosen and amplified — especially when artificial intelligence tools are involved.

"How are they programming those LLMs [artificial intelligence large language models]? What is their criteria?" Blackburn asked. "How do they make the decision process of what to push forward and what to suppress?"

The Tennessee Republican said those are questions Apple must answer, particularly as concerns grow over AI-driven content curation.

Blackburn also said she expects Trump to address what she described as Big Tech censorship in his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

She noted that she has "written, taken the first stab at the discussion draft on the Trump America AI act," legislation aimed at setting guardrails for artificial intelligence.

Blackburn said she was "pleased that the president tasked me with taking that lead and making certain that we abide by the four Cs."

Those "four Cs," she explained, are "children, creators, communities from job loss and high electric rates, and censorship."

Framing the issue as part of a broader battle over free speech, Blackburn said conservatives have long faced unfair treatment from dominant tech platforms.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com