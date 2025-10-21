Rep. Stutzman to Newsmax: Senate Dems 'Running the Clock Out' on Shutdown

Senate Democrats are "running the clock out" on the ongoing government shutdown, Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., told Newsmax on Tuesday while accusing them of blocking progress and trying to stall President Donald Trump's policy momentum.

"In Indiana, basketball is a big deal, and when one team's got momentum, the other team calls a timeout," Stutzman said to "Wake Up America."

Democrats, he added, are "calling a timeout and shutting the government down" to regain political footing, particularly with state elections approaching in Virginia and New Jersey.

"I think the Democrats are playing politics here because President Trump is on a roll with good policy," he added.

Stutzman said the Senate should consider a longer-term continuing resolution to keep the government operating, even if it means maintaining current spending levels.

"I wouldn't have a problem with that if we did a yearlong CR and extended the budget," he said.

"We wouldn't be increasing spending."

"We wouldn't be cutting spending the way that I would like to. But if this is the way the Democrats are going to play in the Senate, then I would support that."

Stutzman also criticized Senate procedural rules requiring 60 votes to end debate on spending legislation.

"At the end of the day, the Senate rules are keeping us from getting to a final vote because of the cloture vote," he said.

"It's a procedural vote. And so again, they're using this to stop progress."

The congressman said the shutdown is already affecting Americans who are waiting for federal approvals and loans.

"I've heard from constituents who have orthopedic applications in the [Food and Drug Administration] that are sitting on a desk and aren't going anywhere for approval," he said.

"You have [Small Business Administration] loans that are sitting on desks in Washington waiting for those to be processed, so it is affecting the American economy," he added.

"It's going to affect the American people, and Democrats are going to be blamed for the 'Schumer shutdown.'"

Turning to Indiana politics, Stutzman said he supports redrawing congressional district lines to favor Republicans, arguing the state's map should reflect its conservative lean.

"I say let's go for all nine," he said.

"If Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New England are all doing it … anybody that's critical of Indiana redistricting, look at the Illinois map. It's terrible."

"Talk about gerrymandering."

He added that even a child could draw a fairer map.

"I always tell people in Indiana, you could have a kindergarten class draw our maps, and it would be nine to zero," Stutzman said.

"I know some people don't like it, but it's part of what we have to deal with today," he said.

