Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., told Newsmax on Friday that he is "so proud" of first lady Melania Trump for speaking out for victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Stutzman praised the first lady's remarks as both timely and impactful, arguing that her voice carries unique weight in a political environment often dominated by partisan noise.

"I think it's so appropriate," Stutzman said.

"With it being unexpected, I think it has more impact. When the first lady says something, it puts everybody in the country on notice that this is really serious."

Stutzman emphasized that Melania Trump's focus on Epstein's victims was especially important, noting that they are often overlooked in broader political debates.

"She stepped up and said something, and she also fought for the victims," he said. "They're the ones here that need the most protection. Her voice is very loud, and I'm really proud of her."

The Indiana Republican also criticized what he described as persistent media bias against the first lady, arguing that her accomplishments would be more widely recognized if she were not married to President Donald Trump.

"If she were a Democrat, she would be the greatest first lady we've ever had," Stutzman said. "She's beautiful, she's smart, she's accomplished — but of course she's a punching bag for the left-wing media."

Beyond the Epstein issue, Stutzman addressed ongoing tensions in Washington, including the partial shutdown at the Department of Homeland Security.

He blamed Senate Democrats for stalling progress, saying their refusal to move past the filibuster has left Republicans with limited options.

"This could have been done weeks ago," he said. "The Senate has put House Republicans in a very awkward position."

Stutzman stressed that any resolution must prioritize national security, particularly funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other key agencies.

"Anything that leaves our country short on security is just a nonstarter," he said, adding that Republicans must remain unified.

The congressman also dismissed Democrat efforts to invoke the War Powers Act to limit U.S. military action against Iran, calling such moves misguided.

"Democrats continue to chase these fool's errands," he said, while praising U.S. troops and Trump's leadership.

Stutzman argued that many Americans, particularly older voters, support a tougher stance on Iran after decades of conflict.

"They're saying, 'finish the job,'" he said, pointing to Iran's long history of hostility toward the United States.

Overall, Stutzman framed both the Epstein issue and broader national security concerns as areas where strong leadership, including from figures like Melania Trump, is critical.

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