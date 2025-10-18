Rep. Stutzman to Newsmax: Don't 'Bet Against' Trump on Ukraine Peace

President Donald Trump's ongoing efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine are gaining global momentum, Rep. Marlin Stutzman told Newsmax on Saturday, praising Trump's determination to pursue peace through strength and diplomacy.

"President Trump just has such incredible momentum right now around the world," the Indiana Republican said on "Wake Up America Weekend."

"What's happening in the Middle East and his peace-deal-making in other countries has given him tremendous momentum, and I think that's his ultimate goal: to settle this with Russia and Ukraine," he added. "He's not going to stop until it happens."

Stutzman said Trump has made "tremendous moves" toward ending the war but also recognizes that Russian President Vladimir Putin "hasn't been completely upfront" in his approach.

Still, he added, "I wouldn't bet against President Trump. He's bringing people together to support not only his agenda, but also a peace-through-strength and prosperity strategy that many people are buying into around the world."

Turning to the ongoing budget stalemate in Washington, Stutzman criticized Democrats for what he called a politically motivated government shutdown.

"Here in Indiana, we love basketball," he said. "When one team has an incredible run, the other team calls a timeout."

And the Democrats, he said, are "calling a timeout."

"The only way they can do that is not to agree to a continuing resolution," said Stutzman.

He also pointed out that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. has previously supported temporary funding measures but is now blocking them to gain political leverage.

"Democrats are good at politics," Stutzman said. "Whether it's the redistricting strategy after the 2020 census or focusing on Virginia and New Jersey right now, this is about politics."

He also said Schumer's upbeat attitude during the shutdown highlights how "out of touch" Democrats are with ordinary Americans.

"I'm in the heartland," Stutzman said. "My constituents are watching Washington and rolling their eyes."

He added that having the government shutdown hurts Americans more than it is hurting Schumer.

"We've got FDA [Food and Drug Administration] approvals and SBA [Small Business Administration] loans just sitting on desks in Washington," he said.

"This shutdown hurts families and businesses, and Schumer's even admitted that."

