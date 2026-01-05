Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Maduro Case Going to Be Very Clear

The legal rationale behind U.S. action targeting Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro is straightforward, and the bigger takeaway is what it signals about American resolve in the Western Hemisphere, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said Monday.

In an appearance on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Mullin said critics trying to frame the move as unprecedented are ignoring long-established precedent: When a foreign leader poses a direct threat to the United States, the commander in chief has broad authority to act.

"You can bill this to Osama bin Laden or any other dictator that we've had to remove because of the threat directly to the United States," he said.

"The fact is that the president has the ability to do so."

Mullin said the legal case is likely to be "very clear," pointing to earlier U.S. actions against indicted foreign leaders and arguing the key elements, including the existence of prior indictments and the national security rationale, fit within well-worn legal territory.

"And what he did here showed what true leadership — peace through strength — is about," he said.

"I am very excited that this administration under President [Donald] Trump's leadership is looking at our hemisphere right now," he said.

"We have a lot of bad actors that's operating in our backyard."

Mullin said the U.S. can't afford to be passive while competitors and criminal networks gain ground in Latin America.

"And I mean, you have Cuba not too far away," he said. "You see China's influence in Central and South America right now."

He also pointed to cross-border crime and instability as a direct threat to U.S. communities, tying cartel activity and violence to daily life for Americans.

"You see what's happening in Mexico by the employers in our streets," Mullin said, arguing that the administration's posture is meant to disrupt the forces fueling chaos and narcotics trafficking.

"And this is just a good warning to the rest of the countries, especially what's happening now in Colombia," he said.

"Again, this is a good warning that ... 'Hey, you're operating in our backyard and we're going to protect our backyard, our backyard's interest.'"

