Rep. Mullin to Newsmax: House Will One Day Expunge Trump Impeachment

The House will eventually vote to expunge former President Donald Trump's second impeachment, even if they have to wait until Republicans retake the chamber this fall, said Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who has introduced legislation to throw out the impeachment, on Newsmax Saturday.

"What we're trying to do here is say, 'Listen, you guys made a political decision to impeach a president,'" the Oklahoma Republican said on Newsmax's "The Count." "Our Founding Fathers warned us about this to begin with, and what we don't want to do is say to future Congresses that this is OK. We've got to make sure we get this thing right."

And, Mullin said, if the Democrats don't agree to expunge the impeachment and right their own wrong, "we'll do it when we kick you guys out of office next year, which we're going to do that in November."

Mullin's resolution condemns the "rabid partisanship the Democrats displayed in exercising one of the most grave and consequential powers with which the House is charged."

Trump was impeached in the House within days of the Jan. 6, 2021 incidents at the Capitol, with 10 Republicans joining Democrats in the vote for the articles of impeachment. On Feb. 13, the Senate acquitted Trump by a 57-43 vote, with seven Republican senators voting to convict him, even though by then he had left the White House.

Mullin said he's come under fire from Democrats for his move to expunge the impeachment, including from Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., who led the prosecution and has asked him how he can consider the legislation.

"I said because it was politically motivated," Mullin said. "At least in 1834 the Senate, who had censored Andrew Jackson, came back and expunged it because they realized it was a political decision."

Mullin, who is running for the U.S. Senate, also spoke out against the White House's push to control information that is being released, including with the now-paused Disinformation Governance Board, and said the administration is even losing control of its social media capabilities.

"MSNBC, CNN is starting to have to literally quit defending [Biden]," said Mullin. "You see what's happening with Hunter Biden and they're having to actually kind of tell the truth. So what they're trying to do is say, OK, we need to take control of our own propaganda machine and we're going to decide what is true and what's not. That's the same thing that a socialist country does when they're going to put out their information to people."

