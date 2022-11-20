Sen.-elect Mullin to Newsmax: Title 42 Keeps Dangerous Migrants Out of US

The use of Title 42 restrictions put in place at the border during the Trump administration has kept dangerous migrants from entering the United States and should remain in place, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who was elected this month to the U.S. Senate, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"A lot of people don't even understand what Title 42 did," the Oklahoma Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It allows us to ship people back either to Mexico or back to the country that they came from because of COVID if they were a single male traveling alone."

Last month, immigration officials caught nine men traveling alone and determined they were on the terrorist watch list, Mullin pointed out.

"We were up 334% on crosses just last month alone since Trump was in office, but you just think about the dangers that we have," he said. "Because of Title 42, we were able to apprehend and hold onto those nine people for three days until we could figure out where they came from, and that's when they got a hit."

But without Title 42, the men would have been released within 24 hours, meaning that there would have been a "huge national security issue," said Mullin.

"You have the administration trying to tell us that the border is secure," he added. "What a joke. What are they trying to do here to the American people, mislead us? Well, that's what they've been doing since they've been in office."

Meanwhile, there are calls to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and while Mullin is leaving the House for the Senate, he warned that it is a "high threshold" to reach when considering impeachment.

"I do not want Republicans to misuse it," he said. "It's got to be treason or a high crime or misdemeanor committed. The question is, is President [Joe] Biden actually the one calling the shots here, or is it somebody else? I think all of us believe that Biden is a puppet president, to begin with and that somebody else is calling the shots. Unless it's directly related to him, then it's not impeachable. He would have to get the direct order for that to take place."

However, Mullin said he does think there are many people "downstream" who should be removed from office, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the incoming speaker, has said there will be investigations.

