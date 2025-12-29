Sen. Markwayne Mullin to Newsmax: 'They All Voted to Tax You'

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Monday that Democrats do not want Americans to reap the benefits of President Donald Trump's tax cuts.

Mullin told "Rob Schmitt Tonight," union members, the base of the Democratic Party, are becoming fed up.

"I was recently in Oregon meeting with several union groups," Mullin said. "They were more upset at their leadership continually supporting the Democrat Party when the Democrat Party has left them."

Mullin noted the lack of Democrat support for Trump's tax bill.

"Not one single Democrat voted for these tax cuts," Mullin said.

"Not one single Democrat in the House, not one single Democrat in the Senate voted to relieve the senior citizens that live in our Social Security by not taxing them," Mullin added.

"Not one person voted for the waiter or the waitress to receive no tax on tips," Mullin continued.

"Not one single Democrat voted for these line workers and factory workers and bridge builders and plumbers and electricians and ironworkers to receive no tax on overtime," Mullin concluded. "Instead, they all voted to absolutely tax them."

The Oklahoma senator said companies and people are leaving blue states like California and Massachusetts for his home state and Texas.

Mullin said many people will see the benefits of the One Big Beautiful Bill when they get their 2025 tax provisions back.

"They're going to be able to bring home more money, and they're going to get a larger tax return, which is why you're going to see the second quarter increase dramatically with bring home pay," Mullin said.

"We're doing something right for the American people," Mullin said. "We believe Republicans believe that it's better for you to keep it in your hometown and your pocket than to send it to politicians in Washington, D.C."

"Republicans are investing in our communities, investing in our hometowns, investing in our states, saying that, listen, you spend it better than Washington, D.C.," Mullin added. "But the Democrats, unfortunately, are fighting us every step of the way."

