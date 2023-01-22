Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: House Bills Will Die With Senate Dems' Delays

The Senate's Democratic majority will likely keep dragging their feet to the point that "all the good conservative bills that are getting passed out of the House are probably going to come to the Senate and die," Sen. Markwayne Mullin, who served for 10 years in the House before his election to the Senate in the November midterm elections, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"Right now, the Democrats haven't given us the ratio for our committees, so we haven't even formed committees yet," the Oklahoma Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Because of the loss in Pennsylvania and then also not picking up the seat in Georgia, the ratio changed on all committees. We have been sitting here waiting since January 3 for them to just give us a ratio so we can get started."

But without committees, the bills can't go through the process toward approval, Mullin pointed out.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest fights will be about whether to raise the nation's debt ceiling, and Mullin said as the standoff will be "extremely difficult" the government will is "probably going to be operating off of a continuing resolution for the next two years.

The debt ceiling vote will likely not take place until summer, as "we really don't have to address that right now," said Mullin.

"Congress is really good about waiting until the last minute but when you have a must-pass bill, that's when you can kind of move the ball off center and more toward the right, because it's going to put the Democrats in a position where they're going to have to vote for something," said Mullin. "But it's not going to be as far as we would like to be. We've got a long way to move back to the right. The Democrats have moved us so far the past two years, and I don't think that's going to be possible in the 118th Congress."

However, he said he does believe Republicans are "primed and ready for this fight."

"We've gotten kicked around so hard the last few years by the Democrats, with Nancy Pelosi having the gavel and President [Joe] Biden being in the White House, and of course, [with] Chuck Schumer," said Mullin. "As conservatives, we would like to know this is politics and unfortunately there's going to be give and take. There's going be some negotiation, but along the wins column we will have more wins than they were at the end of the day."

