Rep. Markwayne Mullin to Newsmax: Roe v Wade Decision Should Be Announced Now

If the leaked Supreme Court document showing that its justices plan to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision is accurate, then Chief Justice John Roberts should "go ahead and announce the decision now," because it will "cause great divide and dissent" across the nation if the discussion is allowed to grow, Rep. Markwayne Mullin said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"We're already divided enough," the Oklahoma Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "There's already a tremendous amount of frustration [and] hatred that that goes by with this and since this has been leaked, which it should never have been leaked, this is very dangerous."

But if the reports of the draft document are correct and the court is going to rule against the landmark decision, "sure I'm excited," said Mullin.

"We're going to save the lives of hundreds of thousands, if not millions of babies, especially in red states," he said. "I saw in Minnesota, where Gov. [Tim] Walz has already come out and has declared it 'will never ban abortion or my watch.' I don't understand that because what he's saying is, we're going to continue to have people murdering babies … in Minnesota."

In Oklahoma, "the reddest state in the union," Mullin said, "we're going to be saving those lives. We're going to be saving the future leaders of this country. These babies that maybe were unplanned pregnancies, I understand that, but as a father of three adopted kids, there's somebody out there who will love those kids."

Mullin also discussed the June 28 primary election in his state, where former President Donald Trump won all 77 counties in both of his bids for office. Trump has not yet endorsed a candidate there, but Mullin said his is the "one endorsement that matters."

"Donald Trump is very popular because people loved his policies," he said. "They love the idea that he didn't back down from pressure from the left's woke movement. His policies work, and we can see that because of what we've seen with this administration as they went in the direct opposite direction."

