Rep. Mullin to Newsmax: Liberal Media Working to 'Tamp Down' Red Wave

Republicans have a real shot at winning back both the House and Senate, even though the liberal media is "trying to tamp it down" and lower expectations, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, the GOP nominee in Oklahoma's special election for the U.S. Senate, said on Newsmax Saturday.

Further, Mullin told Newsmax's "Saturday Report" that he believes Rep. Lee Zeldin, the GOP nominee in New York's gubernatorial race, will beat incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, and become the state's first Republican governor in years.

Zeldin is working hard, said Mullin, as are all Republican candidates to tell people "we can do better across the country."

"That's one thing that the Democrats can't do," he said. "They can't say that we're doing better. There is not an American alive that's from the East Coast to the West Coast that can say they're better off today than they were two years ago, and we can say we can bring that back."

But the Democrats can't run on doing more of the same thing that they've been doing in recent years, including spending more money to spark inflation, defund the police, and more, said Mullin.

"What can the Democrats run on?" he continued. "They can't ignore the record and say, 'Hey, vote for me because I'm a Democrat.' Well, that's gone. People don't believe that. They bought that bill of goods two years ago, and they're not going to do it again this year."

Independent voters are also leaning Republican, said Mullin.

"Republicans have had a hard time with independents since Ross Perot was on the ticket," he added. "We're following it closely and 50% of independents, saying now they're going to vote … they're moving our way because they don't buy this extreme view of government overtake by what you're seeing right now in in the Democrat Party."

Mullin said he especially thinks Republicans will pull out wins in Georgia, Nevada, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Utah.

"We've been to all those states campaigning and people are excited about it," said Mullin. "But what's happening to at the same time in the House of Representatives, we're going to pick up, I think close to 35 or more seats. When you pick up that many seats down on the ground level, it naturally is going to pull the senators that are fighting in those same states up."

