Rep. Mullin to Newsmax: 'It's Humbling' to Lead Oklahoma Senate Primary

Rep. Markwayne Mullin told Newsmax on Tuesday that he was “humbled” to be winning the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Oklahoma by nearly 30 percentage points.

“The idea that we had 77 counties organized with volunteers, and going out working hard — it has been amazing to us,” Mullin said during an appearance on “Prime News.”

“I would have never predicted I would have been in this position ... it’s amazing to me that I’m now being able to actually represent a great state like Oklahoma and hopefully, we’ll be able to take this fight to the Senate.”

Mullin explained that his goal is to bring “Oklahoma values to D.C.,” a retaliation against the Biden administration, which he says “is trying to push their values on Oklahoma.” However, the congressman assured he was also realistic.

“We’re still going to have this woke president that is pushing this socialist agenda with all his appointees to head his administrations,” he admitted. “What we got to do is make sure that we hold the line. Make sure that they don’t continue to move us left as a country.”

Mullin currently leads the pack at 45.2% as of 10:00 p.m. EST, with former state House Speaker T.W. Shannon at 16.8%, and state Sen. Nathan Dahm at 11.1%, according to The New York Times.

In addition, former Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt was far behind businessman Luke Holland in a distant fifth.

In Oklahoma, a candidate must receive a majority to avoid a runoff, meaning Mullin will likely face either Shannon or Dahm again in the coming weeks. Whoever wins that race is almost sure to win the general election in deep-red Oklahoma.

