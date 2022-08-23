Rep. Mullin to Newsmax: Trump Raid Galvanized Oklahoma Runoff Voters

Voters in Oklahoma are fired up over the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, one of the candidates in Tuesday's runoff race to determine the GOP nominee in the race to fill retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe's seat, told Newsmax.

"Inflation is always a big issue, [as] the national average of inflation is about 8.9% and in Oklahoma is just at 14%," the Oklahoma Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" on Tuesday as voters headed to the polls. "But, I tell you, what the voters are ginned up about right now is the Mar-a-Lago raid. We saw the intensity level really, really increase after Attorney General [Merrick] Garland directed the FBI to go into the president's private residence … that has been driving more people to get involved at a rate I haven't seen before."

Mullin and former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon were the two top candidates from a crowded field in the June primary. The winner of the runoff will face former Democrat Rep. Kendra Horn in November's general election.

Meanwhile, Trump has called for a special master to review the seized documents, and Mullin on Tuesday questioned the reason for the raid.

"[The boxes] had been at Mar-a-Lago for over 500 days, so what would rise all of sudden, at the time of the raid, you're less than 90 days from the midterm elections, to say that it was an immediate national security threat for them to have to go in and use this type of force?" he said.

Then, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland insisted that people should trust the FBI, "when we know they have been a political pawn of the Democrat Party" by going after Trump, said Mullin.

"This is dangerous and the American people see this," he added. "This is why we're running for the Senate, because these agencies have got to be held accountable."

Mullin further dismissed reports claiming that Washington's Republicans are turning against Trump for the 2024 election and looking toward Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a potential candidate.

"The Republican Party as a whole, the members of the House and the members of the Senate, we are firmly behind President Trump," said Mullin. "It is his agenda that drove us to make America great to begin with, and we wouldn't be down this road, we wouldn't be where we're at today if we had President Trump in the White House."

Oklahoma Republicans are also standing strongly behind Trump, said Mullin, "which is why it was so humbling to me that [he] came out and endorsed us, and it made a huge difference in the race."

