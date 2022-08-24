Rep. Mullin to Newsmax: 'Pretty Ugly' Senate Race Expected This Fall

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, now Oklahoma's GOP nominee in the U.S. Senate race, said Wednesday on Newsmax he's grateful for a "clean and straightforward race" in the primary between himself and challenger T.W. Shannon, but he expects the Democrats to "be pretty ugly" in the November battle to finish out retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe's remaining four years in office.

However, the Oklahoma Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report" that he feels confident about being elected in November.

"Oklahoma hasn't really elected a Democrat senator in 30 years, and I don't expect it to change this year either," said Mullin. "Our message is still stronger.

"We're going to go there to lower the size, shrink the size of the government, and put it back in the hands of Oklahoma. Democrats want to grow it and make us a socialist country, and to be quite frank, I think Washington, D.C., has enough attorneys up there. We don't need another one."

Mullin will face former Democrat Rep. Kendra Horn, who is a lawyer, in November's general election. Mullin is a businessman and former professional mixed martial arts fighter.

Mullin also spoke out about President Joe Biden's expected plans to forgive student loan debt, arguing that taxpayers shouldn't be left to pay the bills for people who got student loans, and he thinks Biden is making that move now to buy votes in November's midterms.

"For President Biden and his administration to think that the taxpayers of the United States and Oklahoma should have to pay for somebody's loan that they chose to take, and they're choosing not to pay back. It's ridiculous," said Mullin.

"He said he was going to tell us in a couple of weeks 17 weeks ago [about student loan forgiveness], and yet he waits until we're within 80 days of the midterm," said Mullin. "He's saying, Well, maybe if I'll pay their loans off, they'll come back to our party and vote for us. But I think the American people are smarter than that."

Mullin also spoke out Wednesday about the shooting death of Oklahoma County Sheriff's Officer Sgt. Bobby Swartz, who was killed Monday afternoon while he and two other officers were serving eviction papers.

Another officer, Deputy Mark Johns, has undergone surgery for extensive wounds from the shooting, which happened in Oklahoma City, reports KOAM.

"This is why it's so aggravating," said Mullin. "Here you see lawmakers trying to defund the police. These guys are loved by their families, by their children, by their wives, by their husbands and they put their lives on the line every single day to make sure you and I can go home safe and live in a safe community."

Mullin said he's spoken with their sheriff and noted that while former President Donald Trump was in office and two police officers were killed in his state, "there wasn't one single family, husband, or wife that I called that President Trump hadn't personally called himself and not only offered his condolences but offered financial support. And that's the story that the American people never saw. I guarantee you, Joe Biden isn't calling this guy's family."

