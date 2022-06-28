Rep. Markwayne Mullin to Newsmax: 'You Can't Argue With Crazy' on Border

President Joe Biden and Democrats' border policy is so twisted and lacking compassion, it is as impossible to understand as it is to argue with, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said on Newsmax.

"If we want to put an end to this pandemic of human trafficking and in drugs crossing our southern border, then we have to secure a border," Mullin told Tuesday's "National Report."

"You can't argue with that, but you can't argue with crazy, too, and that's where the left just went. They went completely crazy when it comes to this, and they've just completely ignored it."

Mullin, who is running in Tuesday night's Senate GOP primary for the seat of retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., said Democrats are to blame for circumstances like the tractor trailer in San Antonio, Texas, where at least 50 smuggled migrants were left to die of heat stroke.

"They're supposed to be for the minority — for the people that are our less fortunate. They have turned, totally turned, a blind eye there, too," Mullin said. "That's why the Hispanic vote has left them in waves, because they know that the Democrats are nothing but a bunch of hot air.

"All they want to do is just say words and deliver on nothing because they have no policy to actually move forward."

Democrats are also hypocritical on the issue of states retaking the authority over making abortion law, Mullin added.

"You have the Democrats that say they're the they supposedly the party of compassion — they're the party of care — and yet they're losing their ever-loving mind because they can't kill babies," Mullin said. "Yet, they call it reproduction rights. I don't understand that, because that means life."

American voters are going to fully reject the failures of this administration and Democrats, Mullin said.

"The American people are fed up with this," he said. "They see what's actually happening. Instead of the left, instead of Biden and his administration turning back to where the American people believe we should be headed as a country, they're doubling down on this stuff.

"They're not coming back to where the country wants to be, and so the country is going to the Republican party, and I'm excited about today, and I'm excited about what's going to happen today, especially in our election."

Mullin expects to win Tuesday night's primary election, but acknowledged getting to more than 50% support in a packed 13-candidate field could be difficult. Oklahoma is a reliably red state, so the winner of the Senate GOP primary stands a good chance of taking the Senate seat in November's general election.

