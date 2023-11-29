Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: 'Blind Aid' Will Go to Hamas

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that sending unaccounted-for aid to the Gaza Strip will end up in the hands of the terrorist group Hamas.

Appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Mullin said some Democrats pivot toward increasing humanitarian aid to the Hamas-controlled region is motivated by their political base.

"Their base that they mobilized against [Donald] Trump and fed a ton of lies to, this base with the Black Lives Matter movement, this base that was rioting and vandalizing ... are now supporting Hamas," Mullin said.

"You can say pro-Palestine all you want, but Gaza was run by Hamas. And Hamas is the one that created the horrific acts of Oct. 7." He added the Democrats' new base requires they be "soft" on their messaging.

Mullin argued that any attempt to give aid "blindly to Gaza" would result in it going straight to Hamas terrorists, pointing to a stark discovery on the ground from U.S. and Israeli intelligence officials.

"Off the other side of the bridge where our hostages are coming through, there are warehouses where U.S. aid is going to, and Hamas fighters are controlling it and selling it to the people inside of Gaza" for their war effort, he said.

His comments came after Vice President Kamala Harris gave an inconclusive answer at The New York Times' DealBook Summit on Wednesday about whether Palestinians in Gaza have violated human rights.

"It's critically important that humanitarian aid be given to Gaza and that the rules of war be followed," Harris stated before deflecting a question about whether they were following the rules.

