Mullin to Newsmax: Biden Disconnected From Americans' Reality

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Tuesday there is a disconnect between the Biden administration and the American people when it comes to the economy, with the White House doubling down on its policies that have put the economy in dire straits.

"For them not to understand what's going on …," Mullin told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "You have the average American paying $900 on average more a month underneath Biden than they were with [Donald] Trump. Inflation is at 17% and rising [since Biden took office], and the direction that this administration is going is, let's double down on our policy."

In an interview with CNN on Monday night, Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom described the Biden administration's handling of the economy as a "master class."

"I want a guy who produces results, and the results are in," Newsom said. "It's been a masterclass. There's simply no administration in my lifetime that's been more effective, producing more substantive results."

Mullin said he doesn't know what successes Newsom is talking about.

"When they start talking about infrastructure, like [with] Gov. Newsom, they're lying to the American people because having started building infrastructure, because of this administration, their permitting process, because they are so heavy on regulation, would take seven years to start an infrastructure project.

"I don't know what it is that he's talking about. Maybe he's talking about his population [in California]. Some of his cities have grown and maybe in sanctuary cities because 5.8 million illegal crossings have taken place and 1.5 million gotaways have happened, and 244 terrorists have been apprehended on our southern border.

"Maybe that's what he's talking about as a success because I can't point to anything else."

