Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Pritzker Broke Law Threatening ICE

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., blasted Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday night, accusing the Democrat of committing a crime by threatening federal immigration agents with prosecution.

In an appearance on Newsmax, Mullin said Pritzker's comments — suggesting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers could face prosecution under a future administration — amount to intimidation of federal law enforcement officers.

"When Pritzker comes out and threatens federal agents from doing their job, saying that you may be prosecuted during the next administration, that is a direct threat to a federal agent and trying to inhibit him from doing his job; that in itself is a crime," Mullin told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Mullin argued that as a sitting governor, Pritzker's comments carry particular weight and cross a legal line.

"Because he is a governor, a person in power, and he's making direct threats to a federal agent — that's intimidating a federal officer, which is a federal crime," Mullin said, "and he could be charged for that."

Pritzker made the comments Sunday in an interview with a Chicago TV station.

"The tables will turn one day," Pritzker told Fox 32. "These people should recognize that maybe they're not gonna get prosecuted today, although we're looking at doing that, but they may get prosecuted after the Trump administration because the statute of limitations would not have run out."

The Oklahoma Republican said Pritzker's rhetoric undermines the rule of law and distorts constitutional authority.

"I hate it when people like Pritzker go out and try to throw the Constitution in," he said.

"I want to say, where in the Constitution do you have the right to do what you're doing?

"ICE and the president of the United States are well within their constitutional authority to enforce the laws," Mullin said.

Mullin added that the Trump administration's continued enforcement efforts, led by ICE and other federal agencies, are essential to preserving national sovereignty.

"We're either a nation of laws or we're a lawless nation," he said. "What the president is trying to prevent is us becoming a lawless nation."

