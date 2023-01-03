×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: markwayne mullin | new | congress | businessman

Sen.-Elect Mullin to Newsmax: Citizen Legislators Vital, Bring Important Perspective

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America")

By    |   Tuesday, 03 January 2023 10:32 AM EST

Citizen legislators are vitally important and bring an important perspective to Capitol Hill, Sen.-elect Markwayne Mullin told Newsmax on Tuesday before the new Congress was sworn in.

The Oklahoma Republican, who's leaving the House to serve in the Senate, is one of the few business owners in the upper chamber, which he told "Wake Up America"  brings "a different approach to the way you look at things."

Mullin stressed that "when you are a career politician you are always going to make political decisions, what's best for me."

But he explained that when you "come from a different background, you have a different outlook, a multiyear plan, a business approach — and if we take a business approach to this country, we will be better off."

However, Mullin said that, regrettably, "we have too many career politicians that work up there" on Capitol Hill and the system favors seniority, not necessarily who is the better congressman.

For example, he said that heads of committees go to the longest serving congressman, no matter what their qualifications.

Mullin said that he and his family will skip the official swearing-in photo and group photo for senators with Vice President Kamala Harris, because there is a requirement for a COVID-19 test in order to participate.

The senator-elect said that "COVID just exists for those who are in the bubble" and that his family, including his six children, need to fly back after the ceremony to go to school and a wrestling tournament. He said they don't want to take a chance of somebody getting a false positive, which he said only causes unnecessary complications.

In any case, Mullin said, "I don't really care about a picture with Kamala Harris."

Mullin, who is of Cherokee heritage, was asked if he has had any contact with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Democrat from Massachusetts who controversially said years ago that she was of Native-American heritage. 

Mullin replied that he had no contact with her and that back in Oklahoma "they think very disgracefully about Elizabeth Warren for claiming something that she is not."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Citizen legislators are vitally important and bring an important perspective to Capitol Hill, Sen.-elect Markwayne Mullin told Newsmax on Tuesday before the new Congress was sworn in.
markwayne mullin, new, congress, businessman
345
2023-32-03
Tuesday, 03 January 2023 10:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved