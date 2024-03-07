×
Tags: markwayne mullin | joe biden | state of the union | speech | inflation | border | energy

Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Little Chance Biden Speech Optimistic

Thursday, 07 March 2024 08:22 PM EST

The chances of President Joe Biden "actually being able to deliver an optimistic speech for the American people is going to be very little," said Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.

"What is he going to talk about? What are you gonna brag about: ... the hope of where we may go?" Mullin asked Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"You've had three years to be able to do something, and he's done nothing except trash our economy. I mean, the average family out there was spending $100 more a month on bills; you've got inflation hovering around 17%; energy cost is over 30% higher; the border's an absolute disaster. Where does he go with this?"

Mullin said it's a good thing "this may be his last State of the Union. He either will get beat by Donald Trump, or the Democrat Party won't ever allow him to continue past national convention in August, and they're replacing with somebody else."

Thursday, 07 March 2024 08:22 PM
