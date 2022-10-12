Rep. Markwayne Mullin to Newsmax: '23 to 'Feel' Like 'Full Recession'

Things are bad now, but 2023 will "feel like a full recession," Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"It's funny that they listened to the experts supposedly when it comes to science, but yet they don't listen to experts when it comes to the economy," Mullin told "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino. "There isn't an economist out there that you talk to that doesn't believe that we're headed toward recession.

"In fact, most people now, if you start reading these different magazines, you'll find out that most of them believe 2023 is going to feel very rough. It's going to have all the impressions of a full recession, but it's going to feel like a long-term recession because you're going to continue to see inflation climb."

Mullin was reacting to President Joe Biden's televised interview on CNN where he said he did not think the country was facing a recession now but could face a "slight" one in the near future.

"[A recession] hasn't happened," Biden told CNN on Tuesday. "I don't think there will be a recession. If there is, it will be a very slight recession."

Mullin said the administration cannot admit the economy is in recession because they know it came from their policies and would not fit their narrative.

"The administration denies it because it doesn't fit their narrative," Mullin said. "If it fits their narrative then they would have to, then they wouldn't have to lie about what they're saying. But the fact is, it's their policies that have driven [the economy] this way."

Mullin said, if they had to admit things are going wrong, they would have to take responsibility for the failures, and bring back the policies of former President Donald Trump.

"They'd have to admit that they've done something wrong and have to go back and undo it, which means they have to bring in President Trump's policies because that was leading us out of a recession," he said.

During his interview, Biden touted the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, passed primarily by Democrats in 2021, as showing his administration's commitment to helping the economy.

"Look at we've got done," Biden said. "We've passed so much legislation, the American Rescue Plan, the Inflation Act, there's so much that has been accomplished."

Mullin said he thinks the American people have had enough, predicting a "red wave" is coming during the midterm elections in November.

"I think the American people Nov. 8 are going to tell people what they believe," Mullin said. "I really do believe the red wave is coming."

