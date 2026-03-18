Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: Mullin 'Hercules on the Outside, Teddy Bear Inside'

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., offered a personal portrait of Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., during an appearance Wednesday on Newsmax's "Bianca Across the Nation," describing his longtime colleague as both tough and compassionate.

Mullin, President Donald Trump's pick for Homeland Security secretary, appeared before senators for a confirmation hearing Wednesday, where he faced questions over his vision for a department tasked with carrying out the administration's push for mass deportations.

Smith, who said he has known Mullin since before either entered Congress, emphasized that his view of the Oklahoma Republican extends beyond politics in Washington.

"I've known Markwayne Mullin before he was ever elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and before I was ever elected," Smith said. "So I know him outside of Washington."

He characterized Mullin in human terms, highlighting a contrast between outward strength and personal warmth.

"The best way to describe Markwayne Mullin is he's a Hercules on the outside, and he's a teddy bear on the inside," Smith said. "He has a great heart. He's a good person."

Smith pointed to their shared roots in the Ozarks as a key factor shaping Mullin's personality and approach to public life. Both lawmakers grew up in the region, which he said instills a culture of directness and honesty.

"One thing about the people in the Ozarks is they shoot you straight and they don't hold back," Smith said.

That blunt style, Smith noted, has at times put Mullin in challenging situations, particularly in the carefully calibrated environment of national politics.

"Unfortunately, that gets Markwayne in some situations by not holding back," he said.

Still, Smith said that trait was a reflection of authenticity rather than a flaw, adding that Mullin is willing to take responsibility when necessary.

"But you know what? He'll admit when he's wrong," Smith said.

Mullin, who served in the House before being elected to the Senate, has built a reputation as a direct and outspoken lawmaker, often drawing on his background as a businessman and former mixed martial arts fighter.

Smith's remarks highlight a broader theme among some Republican colleagues who view Mullin's demeanor as emblematic of voters outside Washington — candid, unpolished, and grounded in regional values.

While acknowledging that such traits can generate controversy, Smith said they are central to Mullin’s appeal and effectiveness.