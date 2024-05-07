Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Israeli Flag Raising in Rafah - Not Conquest

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, discussed the raising of the Israeli flag in Rafah with Newsmax on Tuesday, rejecting notions of conquest and emphasizing its symbolic significance akin to the American flag raising at Iwo Jima.

Mullin weighed in on the potentially contentious issue surrounding raising the Israeli flag in Rafah on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," dismissing perceptions of conquest and emphasizing the flag's significance as a rallying point.

"I don't know if I agree with that or not," Mullin stated. "Listen, when we were at Iwo Jima, we raised the American flag, and we weren't taking over the country. But we were fighting against a foe that we had to fight to get to that step, every inch of the way. It's a sense of pride; a flag in battle is a point of rallying. You rally behind it when you see it raised in the air, so I wouldn't say it is a point of conquering."

In the now-famous image, Marines from the 5th Division can be seen ascending a slope during the 1945 battle of Iwo Jima. They erected a flag to signify their conquest of the summit, eliciting jubilation from American onlookers. However, their celebratory moment was disrupted by a Japanese grenade assault prompted by the sounds of Americans cheering for the flag, according to the Bill of Rights Institute.

Mullin's remarks come amid escalating tensions in the region as Israeli soldiers raised their flags upon seizing control of the vital Rafah border crossing early Tuesday, the New York Post reported.

This move by the Israeli military was part of their broader operation to expel Hamas from the area.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the latest Hamas cease-fire proposal as an attempt to sabotage their operations. The Israeli government swiftly dismissed the proposal, asserting it was not approved by Israel and labeling it a deception by the terrorist organization.

The flag-raising in Rafah occurred after Hamas claimed acceptance of a cease-fire proposal brokered by Egypt and Qatar. However, Israel swiftly rejected the proposal, citing it as unauthorized and contrary to their objectives.

Footage of Israeli soldiers hoisting the Flag of Zion on a deserted main road circulated widely in a video shared by Times Now highlights the gravity of the situation and the symbolism attached to the flag-raising gesture.

