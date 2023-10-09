×
Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: 'We Know' Iran Greenlit Attack

By    |   Monday, 09 October 2023 09:43 PM EDT

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Monday that "we know " Iran greenlit the Hamas attack on Israel early Saturday morning.

Speaking with "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," the senator says, "We do know for sure now, regardless if Biden will admit it or not, but Iran greenlighted this, and there's no way Hamas would have gone forward without it because Iran funds 93% of Hamas. So we know without question that they did this."

The senator adds that it's "absurd" that the $6 billion in Iranian assets the Biden administration unfroze wouldn't be used by entities of the Iranian government.

Meanwhile, according to a report from Newsweek that's resurfacing on social media following the attack on Israel, some billion dollars worth of weapons and equipment from the abandoned facilities in the 20-year war in Afghanistan — which ended abruptly under the proclamation of President Joe Biden — made their way into Palestinian hands operating in the Gaza Strip and ostensibly into Hamas's.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

