Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Iran Can Choose Cooperation or Sanctions

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Iran faces a critical choice: engage constructively with the U.S. through trade, or endure intensified economic sanctions designed to halt its nuclear ambitions.

Amid renewed threats by Tehran to resume nuclear weapon development, Mullin emphasized that Iran must decide between cooperation with the United States or potentially face severe economic consequences.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Mullin, who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, addressed recent announcements by Iran suggesting a possible restart of its nuclear program following a series of Israeli and U.S. strikes on its nuclear infrastructure.

"President [Donald] Trump has made this very clear. Israel has made it very clear: In no circumstances are we ever going to allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon," Mullin said.

He acknowledged the challenges posed by Tehran's nuclear expertise, adding, "Unfortunately, we can't take away the knowledge that China and Russia shared with them, but we can take away their infrastructure."

His comments come amid rising tensions after Iran's nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, said Tuesday, according to Mehr News, that the country is assessing damage to its nuclear industry and has begun preparations for restoration.

Eslami insisted that the goal of these efforts is "to prevent interruptions in the process of production and services."

Mullin, however, insisted the United States will continue to disrupt Iran's nuclear capabilities. He clarified that while direct military intervention for regime change is not being considered, the U.S. remains firm in preventing any nuclear development. He stressed the ultimate decision regarding governance and regime change lies with the Iranian people.

"As far as regime change, that's going to be up to the Iranian people," Mullin said. "If they want to continue to live under this threat, if they want to continue to have the ayatollah rule them since 1979, that's their choice. But we will not in any way, shape, or form allow them to rebuild their infrastructure."

The senator further highlighted potential diplomatic paths, pointing toward economic instruments such as tariffs and trade negotiations. He suggested these could be leveraged to affect Iran's economic stability significantly, potentially pushing Tehran toward cooperation rather than confrontation.

"There are a lot of dials we can turn, a lot of negotiations through tariff and trade deals," Mullin explained. "If they choose to [continue developing nuclear weapons], we can lock their economy down."

Mullin expressed openness, however, toward better bilateral relations if Iran shifts course, noting that the Trump administration is prepared to pursue diplomatic engagement and economic cooperation.

"The president has made this very clear — we would rather have good relationships with them," Mullin added. "He's even thrown the idea out as maybe even negotiating trade with them. So, the Iranian regime has a choice — either work with us or work against us. It's up to you."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.co