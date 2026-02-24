Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Rep. Omar Defending ICE Agitators Is a 'Joke'

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., Tuesday on Newsmax sharply criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., over one of her planned State of the Union guests, calling her defense of people lawfully detained during ICE-related operations "a joke" and "laughable" as he framed the dispute as part of a broader argument about immigration enforcement.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Mullin said, "Well, it's a joke. Omar is a joke," after a question about Omar inviting Aliya Rahman, who was detained by ICE on Jan. 13, as a guest for the State of the Union.

Omar's office said Monday that she would bring Rahman and three other Minnesotans to Tuesday's State of the Union address.

Mullin said, "I hope she didn't spend our taxpayer dollars that they embezzled from us to pay for her trip down here."

Mullin then escalated his criticism, saying, "It's absolutely absurd. Omar shouldn't be in Congress. I have serious concerns. ... I wish we would do a real deep dive security check. I believe they will find out that her security clearance should be revoked."

Returning to the dispute over the invitees, Mullin said, "And even the fact that she's trying to defend these people is laughable, but it's also sad. Minnesota is a great state, and it's a beautiful state."

DHS, in comments by an agency spokesperson and reported by Newsweek, described Rahman's arrest, saying a crowd impeded officers and that "One agitator ignored multiple commands by an officer to move her vehicle away from the scene, and she was arrested for obstruction. Another agitator assaulted an officer by jumping on his back. Six of these agitators were taken into custody for assaulting law enforcement."

Mullin argued that Omar's politics do not reflect the country, saying, "it's sad that they got a congressman elected like that," and adding, "she doesn't represent what's great in America."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com