Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Democrat Control Leads to Socialism

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., warned Tuesday on Newsmax that Democrats are pursuing a broader effort to control key aspects of American life, including energy, healthcare, and food, arguing the strategy represents a shift away from the constitutional republic and toward socialism.

Mullin made the remarks on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" while responding to a question about California Gov. Gavin Newsom's comments on providing taxpayer-funded healthcare to illegal aliens and whether such policies could be expanded further.

"What we're having here is a fight between socialism and capitalism," Mullin said.

He argued the debate reflects "getting away from the Republic that our Founding Fathers set us up and moving us straight towards a socialist style of government."

Mullin framed the issue as a long-running Democrat goal, particularly on healthcare.

"You start by socializing healthcare. Democrats have been wanting to do this for 50 years," he said, adding, "They're just now coming out of the closet and being open about it."

From there, Mullin said, Democrats are seeking broader control over other sectors of the economy and daily life.

"You have them wanting to control your food supply, which [Zohran] Mamdani actually ran on and won mayor of New York on this," Mullin said.

Energy policy, he argued, is a central component of that approach.

"And they want to control energy. We know that the Democrats have been trying to control the energy supply by trying to regulate it to death," Mullin said.

The Oklahoma senator described a chain reaction he said would follow if government control expands across those sectors.

"Once they control your food supply, once they control your healthcare, once they control the energy, then all they got to do is indoctrinate you in our school system," he said, pointing to the Department of Education promulgating DEI and woke policies before President Donald Trump's second term as an example.

"And guess what?" Mullin continued. "You move to socialism, which takes you from a republic to a society that ends up going into a dictator[ship]."

Mullin said such a path runs counter to our country's foundations.

"That's not what this country is built on, it won't stand," he said, adding that voters have already begun to reject those policies, pointing to recent election outcomes as evidence.

"The people eventually will wake up, which is what they did a year ago," Mullin said, arguing voters "kicked the Democrats out that wanted to run on a platform that Newsom is running on and put President Trump in place."

Mullin added that inflation has fallen and that the United States has regained international credibility. "Inflation went from a high of 9.5% down to 2.4% on average," he said.

"We're respected around the world and investors are investing back in our country.

"That's what a republic looks like. That's what a free and open country looks like," Mullin said. "When you have true elections, and you elect people to lead, not to tell you what makes you feel good."

