Rep. Mullin to Newsmax: Biden Spreading Blame on Gas Since He Has No Plans

President Joe Biden and his administration are spreading the blame all around on the rising gas prices because they don't have a plan on how to handle the situation themselves, Rep. Markwayne Mullin said on Newsmax Saturday.

"It's absolutely hilarious when he sits there, and he says, 'It's [Vladimir] Putin's gas prices,' when we're energy independent, or we could be," the Oklahoma Republican, who is running for a seat on the U.S. Senate, said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "We were underneath President Trump. We hadn't increased our footprint with petroleum and crude imports from Russia by 40%. We were controlling the market."

But Biden reversed those policies, and now he's demanding oil companies increase production and invest in the oil and gas industry, but his administration is calling for the United States to eliminate its dependence on fossil fuels or oil and gas, he added.

"Then they have John Kerry as the climate czar, but why is he the climate czar?" Mullin asked. "He's done nothing in life except marry a wealthy woman and throw his medals over a wall, but somehow he's decided to be a climate czar. He says for us not to drill, but how the heck do you increase production?"

Mullin said what he does know is that the administration is "bowing down to the far left and this socialist agenda, so we can become more dependent on the government, not on the people."

The congressman added that the average household income in his district is just over $40,000 a year, but because of Biden's inflation, families will be spending another $5,200 a year.

"This is is what you have when you have elitist career politicians that are running the country on the East Coast," he added. "This is why our Founding Fathers warned us about this. They didn't want a ruling class. They wanted to be a government by the people for the people, not individuals that you elect [who] have been in office for 40 years and somehow become multimillionaires."

Further, to get the nation out of its inflation crisis, gas prices must come down, Mullin said.

"Energy is the backbone of every economy," he said. "If you have high energy costs, you're going to have high inflation because it takes equipment to deliver and to drill ... and to create products and to get them from point A to point B."

The congressman also warned, based on his own experience, that the price of meat will "go through the roof" this year because the costs ranchers and farmers are having to pay to get their product to the market is not sustainable.

"The cost of hay ... for me, for a 4-by-5 bale of hay last year was roughly $15," said Mullin, speaking of his Oklahoma ranch. "Now for me to kick that same bale out the back of my baler, by the time you start figuring in the cost of equipment, you start figuring in the cost of fertilizer, you start figuring in the cost of diesel, it's $70 to $75 a bale. It takes roughly three to four bales a winter for me to feed each cow I have on my place."

Mullin also spoke out on Saturday about the administration's spending money in Ukraine, pointing out that the spending is in reaction to the Russian invasion, not proactive.

"We knew this time last year, we were pretty certain, that Russia was going to invade Ukraine," Mullin said. "We knew roughly by the first of October of last year, an approximate window when they were going to do it."

Putin also took advantage of the push to eliminate fossil fuels, said Mullin, and "he took advantage of that situation, knowing that Europe was going to be more dependent on them, and that's why he took the advantage of going into Ukraine ... we could have done a lot of things different to prevent what we're doing right now."

