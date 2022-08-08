Rep. Mullin to Newsmax: FBI 'Caution Just Thrown Out the Window'

A prominent Republican member of the House Intelligence Committee told Newsmax there was no "caution" on the investigation — or Monday's FBI raid — of the home of former President Donald Trump, but there was in the past when it came to Democrats.

"We had to be very careful in how we approach them [Democrats] with any criminal activity or accusations because the rest of the world is paying attention to us, because we don't prosecute political enemies," Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Monday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"This was a briefing that we had from our intelligence community, and I will tell you right now, the FBI was there, who was warning us that we need to proceed with caution.

"And now you see what they're doing to President Trump seems like to me the caution just thrown out the window, and they're running straight forward to whatever they're trying to prove here."

Mullin said no such briefing on such a potential raid was brought before the House Intelligence Committee.

"This is never been brought up to us," Mullin, who is running for Senate in the midterms, told host Rob Schmitt. "We have never been briefed on this. This is something completely unheard of when you start looking at what they've done to the president ever since he was even running for office.

"It's been one hoax after the next, from Russia collusion to them saying they were going to be impeaching for political purposes — while they overlook all the stuff that the Clintons have done over the years, allowing her to literally acid-wash her emails after she was subpoenaed."

Mullin also noted there has been no raid on the alleged improprieties or potential criminality of President Joe Biden's son Hunter.

Ultimately, Democrats' pursuit of Trump is ostensibly causing the ''boy who cried wolf'' effect — that is, it will fall on skeptical ears, according to Mullin.

"It would probably have a little bit more of a wow factor if they haven't been going after the president the entire time," Mullin continued. "On one hand, Rob, I'm extremely, extremely concerned on the direction that the country is going.

''On the other hand, the FBI better know what they're doing, or otherwise the faith the American people [have] in our justice system is going to be completely eroded, and it's going to take decades for us to get it back."

Mullin has no doubt that the FBI raid amounted to a political hit on the former president.

"I don't think for a second that this isn't politically motivated," he concluded. "I believe with everything inside of me, this is nothing but the Democrats and the Biden [administration's] continuing effort to undermine President Trump."

