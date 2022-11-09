Sen.-Elect Mullin to Newsmax: Win Tied to Voters' Wallets

Sen.-elect Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax Wednesday that he was feeling “good,” post-win, and that his victory was the result of the pinch people in his state are feeling from inflation.

“I'm feeling very excited, little tired,” Mullin said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “National Report.” “We haven't really experienced much sleep yet, but it's been an overwhelming outpouring of support for us and a very humbling experience so far.”

When asked what drove Republican Oklahomans to the polls, Mullin said, “It had to do with their wallet."

“Inflation is affecting all of us, and Oklahoma is an energy state and it's affecting us disproportionately,” he said. “You see the diesel prices — how in the world do we have a diesel shortage when Oklahoma is an oil- and gas-producing state and diesel is a byproduct? It's because the Biden administration and their policies have led us down this road."

“I think the people in Oklahoma are fed up with it,” he continued. “Look, the average household income in Oklahoma is just over $40,000, and by the Department of Energy's own records, they say that energy prices for the average American is going up by $7,000 per year. Where is that money going to come from?”

Mullin also said that the people in his state and across the nation “spoke very loudly” on Tuesday and said the Biden energy policies are not working for them.

“Energy is the backbone of an economy, and energy is the beginning and end of every product, so it has a direct relation to inflation too,” he said. “You bring down energy costs, you'll bring down inflation.”

As for whether he’s optimistic that he’ll be working with a Republican majority, once all the outstanding races have been decided, Mullin said, “Lord, I hope so!”

“But yes, I do feel very optimistic,” he continued. “It’s a very unfortunate loss in Pennsylvania, but I still feel very positive we're going to — barely — but we're going to have the majority in the Senate. And obviously in the House we're looking really good.”

