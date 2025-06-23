Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: 'Socialist' AOC 'Completely Irrelevant'

While Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has called for President Donald Trump's impeachment over his weekend strikes on Iran, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Monday that the "socialist" congresswoman is "completely irrelevant."

Ocasio-Cortez slammed Trump in a post on X late Saturday following the airstrikes the president ordered on Iran's nuclear sites.

"The President's disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers," she wrote. "He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment."

Mullin pushed back on the New York Democrat's statement, telling "National Report" that he would respond to "AOC by simply saying you're a socialist."

"You proclaim to be a socialist, and you're starting to quote the Constitution? Interesting," Mullin said. "If you actually get into the president's authority, underneath Article II, it's pretty vague. The president did not commit troops. The court has went through this process multiple times. The president does have the right to react to protect personnel, assets or proliferation of life of a weapon of mass destruction if it was so deemed to be in the United States' interest."

"His responsibility, then, is to inform Congress within 48 hours," Mullin continued. "That obviously has taken place. He obviously reached out to Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer. Neither one, as we are told, even answered their phone. So, to say that it's an impeachable offense … Keep in mind this is the same individual — AOC — that tried to impeach the president every time he hiccups.

"So, she has zero credibility with the American people, she has zero credibility even talking about the Constitution and she's completely irrelevant."

The U.S. military carried out precision strikes against Iran's Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities on Saturday, dropping six bunker-buster bombs on the Fordo facility, and hitting Natanz and Isfahan with 30 Tomahawk cruise missiles fired by U.S. submarines 400 miles away.

Describing the operation as a "spectacular military success," Trump said the facilities were "completely and totally obliterated."

